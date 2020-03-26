The Huawei P series flagship has expanded from a two-tier handset into a three-tier offering: the P40 will launch alongside the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+.

The three handsets are built around two designs: the smaller P40, which has a flat 6.1-inch screen; and the larger P40 Pro and Pro+, both of which has a 6.58-inch screen that's curved to all edges (Huawei calls this an Overflow Display).

However, as has been in tech headlines so much in the past 12 months, none of these handsets come with Google Services. Despite running Google's Android 10 operating system (with EMUI 10.1 user interface over the top), there's no Google Play Store.

Instead, Huawei is pushing its own App Gallery - which is much like the Play Store, but not quite as populated as yet. The company is striving to fix that, though, through collaboration with developers.

Anyway, the big focus of the P40 series is its Leica camera setup. The P40 has a triple camera system, the P40 Pro a quad camera system, while the P40 Pro+ delivers a penta system. You can read about the differences in our versus feature - but the Plus is the model with the new 10x periscope zoom.

We don't yet know the price and release date of any model - in particular outside of China - but, having handled the P40 Pro for most of a week, we've got a good idea of what to expect from the series.