Huawei P40 Pro Plus name leaks, as flagship next-gen phone

Huawei has been quite open about the fact that it is about to update its flagship smartphone on 26 March, but it hasn't revealed exactly what each of the models would be called.

Thanks to a leak from the reputable Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, we now know that Huawei's top phone will be called the P40 Pro Plus 5G - or P40 Pro+.

The #HUAWEIP40Series Phone with 5 sensors at the back (and supposedly 3 sensors at the front) that Evan Blass Leaked? It's called the 'HUAWEI P40 Pro Plus 5G/ P40 Pro+ 5G'. Yes, its the real name lol. #HUAWEIP40ProPlus #HUAWEI #HUAWEIP40Pro pic.twitter.com/Xxe6yxqMuK — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 20, 2020

The existence of this phone was really revealed by Evan Blass, who shared images of three different Huawei P40 models. It had been expected that there would be a Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, but a new super version is being added to the mix for 2020.

That very much follows the path that Samsung took with the S20 family, the S20 Ultra being the model that occupies this premium space alongside the Huawei P40 Pro+. Note that it's got "5G" on the end of it, but we expect all models to be available in 5G.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G is expected to be much the same as the P40 Pro, but available in a ceramic finish. The display is expected to be the same, but there's more cameras on the rear of the phone according to the image leaks we've seen of this device.

Huawei is pushing forward with the launch of these new phones on 26 March and they're not expected to launch with Google services. Instead, while the phone will still run Android and have the EMUI interface, it will offer Huawei Mobile Services instead, designed to replace the Google experience.

We'll be keeping eye on the event and bringing you all the details as soon as they are known.