New leaks point to Huawei's P40 series featuring 50MP main camera, 40W fast charging

The new Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are set to feature 50 megapixel main camera sensors and will have fast 40W wireless charging. That's according to the latest rumours to emerge from the supply chain, with the phones themselves now surely well into production.

These latest rumours come courtesy of Ishan Agarwal and 91mobiles. And Agarwal says there's also an additional phone in the series it seems, remarkably called the P40 Pro Plus (not to be confused with any medication). This will have a five-camera setup.

We also now know the P40 series will feature the Kirin 990 chipset first seen in September's Mate 30 series, 6.1-inch (P40) and 6.58-inch (P40 Pro) displays and 4,200mAh battery. As with the Mate 30, there will be no support for Google apps thanks to the US trade ban, but there will be Huawei's own app gallery.

The tipster says the quad-camera setup on the P40 Pro will be named "Leica Ultra Vision". In addition to the 50 megapixel main sensor on the P40 Pro there will be a 40 megapixel secondary sensor, a 12MP lens and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor that we're seeing on more and more phones now. On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera with a depth sensor (for face unlock).

It's reported that the telephoto camera will support a 50x Zoom and optical image stabilisation as well.

It's a little different than the earlier leak we had around the main lens, which pegged the main sensor as being Sony's 52 megapixel IMX700. But what's a couple of megapixels between friends?

The P40 series has also previously been rumoured to feature a tech that combines 16 adjacent pixels to form so-called superpixel. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers a similar technology by combining nine adjacent pixels, but this would obviously be an improvement on that.

Huawei is set to launch the P40 and P40 Pro on Thursday this week and we'll be covering the full story of the online launch right here on Pocket-lint.

Obviously lots has already leaked about the handset including press images with camera cutouts (that's nailed on), the P40 colours, photos of a prototype, certifications awarded to the new phones, plus the first sighting of the dual-front camera back in January.