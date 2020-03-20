Huawei's P30 and P30 Pro came out early in 2019 and we know that we're going to get the P40 series launching on the 26 March 2020. The event will be virtual thanks to the coronavirus outbreak but you can still watch the event live.

The SIM-free prices for the P30 Pro started at £899 for 128GB and we're expecting to see a very similar price again - not as expensive as some other flagships, but still a premium price.

squirrel_widget_147531

As you'd expect the Huawei P40 Pro will be superior to the more mid-range but still powerful P40.

The P40 replaces the P30, while the P40 Pro will succeed the P30 Pro and we've put together the latest rumours on the differences between them. Check out: Huawei P40 Pro vs P30 Pro: What's the rumoured difference

The P40 Pro will be naturally more expensive than the standard P40. Last time we saw a £200 difference between the P30 and its Pro brother, with the P30 starting at £699 and the P30 Pro starting at £899 as we mentioned above.

We did see a rapid £100 price cut on Amazon UK last time though and given that the P40 and P40 Pro won't have Google apps thanks to the US trade ban we'd say there's every chance there will be some rapid discounts when it does come to the UK.

Although you can read our full rumour roundup elsewhere, the P40 Pro will have a more advanced camera system and a larger display for starters.

The widgets below are updated automatically - in real-time - with the best deals available from all networks and retailers in the UK. We also factor in the total cost of ownership, which is the whole cost over the contract's duration to give you the bigger picture.

squirrel_widget_147530

If you are still looking for something with more data, or less data then we have provided a tool below for just that. Simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect Huawei P30 Pro plan for you.

"Search by Handset" enables you to switch between both the Huawei P30 Pro phones and filters the best deals.

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

• See more tech deals here