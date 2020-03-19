Huawei will host an online launch event for its next flagship phones on Thursday 26 March, with the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro models both slated to be announced.

You will be able to watch a livestream, with an actual physical event canned because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in the meantime, press images of both handsets have leaked on Twitter.

Posted by renowned leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), the images show the alleged fronts of both the P40 (left) and P40 Pro (right).

If true, they promise to be slightly different, with the Huawei P40 featuring a thicker, more obvious bezel, while the Pro model will have curved edges to give the illusion of more display.

Other than that, the punch-hole front-facing camera seems to be the same - with former rumours claiming that each will feature twin-lenses.

We're not yet sure of the exact screen sizes, but the P40 is said to be between 6.1 and 6.2-inches, while the P40 Pro will be 6.5 to 6.7-inches.

Previous picture leaks have included a "rainbow" style presentation of the rear of the Huawei P40 Pro in black, dark grey, grey, white, blue, amber/peach, and pearl colourways.

