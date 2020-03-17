Huawei will reveal its 2020 flagship series - the P40 and P40 Pro - in an online-only event on Thursday 26 March.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Paris, France, but due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 and various shutdowns, that was moved to an online stream instead.

So here's how to watch the event from afar, plus what you can expect from the handsets.

Huawei's event will be on 26 March 2020. The time is to be confirmed (TBC), but here is when we expect it to take place:

GMT: 13:00 for UK

CET: 14:00 for Europe

IST: 18:30 for India

CST: 21:00 for China

EDT: 08:00 for east coast USA

PDT: 05:00 for west coast USA

So far Huawei has only teased the P40 launch, as you can see from the video up top of this page.

You will be able to watch the livestream via Huawei's YouTube channel.

You can also follow the #VisionaryPhotography and #HUAWEIP40 hashtags on Twitter.

We're anticipating at least two handsets from this launch: the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, with rumour that there may be an as-yet-unnamed 'ultimate' edition too.

The key handset for most people will be the P40 Pro, which we've already felt - no, really - in a concealed box teaser ahead of the launch event. We're expecting a fully curved OLED display, five cameras - including a new periscope zoom, and variety of colour finishes.

All the up-to-date information is in our P40 rumours feature if you want the full lowdown as it stands.