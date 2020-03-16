With the countdown to the Huawei P40 series release now on - it's set for an online-only launch on 26 March - more information about the handset is coming to light. Including the various colour finishes on offer, according to a leak on Twitter.

We already knew from a conversation with Huawei that it would be exploring different materials - see the 5 things we know about the Huawei P40 Pro - with this photo perhaps revealing more about that too.

It appears the P40 Pro will be available in seven different options: black, dark grey, grey, white, blue, amber/peach, and pearl. Of course these will no doubt come with their own far more expansive marketing descriptions.

The most interesting of the bunch is the pearlescent finish, which is akin to the P20 Pro Pearl, a Malaysian exclusive launch back in 2018. That could well be the additional finish that Huawei alluded to in our discussions.

Whether all these colours and finishes will be available in all regions is another question entirely. It's often the case that different finishes are partnered with specific countries or carriers.

That's all we have for now. With the official launch just weeks away, expect more leaks in the coming days and weeks. We're keeping them all in the one place in our P40 rumours feature.