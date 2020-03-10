It's the new standard for 2020: launch online! That's what's happening with the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, which will be revealed in full on 26 March.

The new flagship handsets were due to be revealed at a Paris launch event for the European market, but the global spread of COVID-19 has hampered such plans.

Pocket-lint was in attendance with a hands-on preview session for the Huawei P40 Pro - here are five things we know about the incoming handset - where Huawei representatives suggested that the physical launch event was "up in the air" and that an online launch event would be most likely.

It's not the first time we've seen this in 2020, of course, with the cancellation of Mobile World Congress seeing other manufacturers taking similar steps, including Oppo with the launch of the Find X2 Pro.

We’re excited to bring you our next chapter of #VisionaryPhotograhy at our upcoming online launch – stay tuned and we’ll see you on March 26th! #HUAWEIP40 pic.twitter.com/RiWR2Jce8Q — EMUI (@HuaweiEMUI) March 10, 2020

But back to the Huawei P40 series. Having now handled the handset, albeit in a concealed box, it's clear that photography is the big push. Even the teaser video - which originally appeared on Chinese social site Weibo, and since on Twitter via @HuaweiEMUI, as per the video embedded above - runs with the tag line '#VisionaryPhotography'.

Precisely what the P40 spec will be for the series isn't 100 per cent confirmed, all we know is to expect more zoom, more cameras, more AI, more materials, and less Google.