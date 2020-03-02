Huawei plans to debut its next flagship series, the P40, later this month, and yet a report has already shared hands-on images of a P40 prototype.

DigitalTrends got a hold of the prototype unit, although it couldn't test the phone’s software and cameras or even show the screen. In fact, the report also couldn't confirm any of the phone's features and specs. So, we're essentially just getting a look at the design in this leak.

The Huawei P40 reportedly has the same dimensions as last year's P30 Pro, though it's a bit thicker. It also features a curved glass body with a curved display and rounded corners and a reflective glossy paint job. The back of the phone also packs. a triple camera setup, which includes a periscope, ultrawide lens, and a 52-megapixel main camera. There’s also a ToF sensor on the side for depth mapping, plus a flash and a microphone.

Other features include physical volume and power buttons, a Type-C port, and speaker grille. There's no headphones jack. For more Huawei P40 and even P40 Pro leaks and images, see Pocket-lint's rumour roundup here.

Huawei has confirmed that the P40 series will be announced on 26 March at an event in Paris. The confirmation came directly from Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Business Group, during the company's MWC 2020 keynote.