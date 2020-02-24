The Huawei Mate Xs is a beefed-up version of last year's Mate X foldable

Huawei has announced the Mate Xs, which is basically an updated version of its foldable from this time last year - the Mate X.

It'll cost 2,499 Euros - there's no word on a UK price as yet. That's actually more than the Mate X prices we saw last year, which is rather surprising.

The thing is, the Mate X never really launched outside of China, so this is Huawei's first attempt at a foldable phone that will (hopefully) make it to market. The key changes are two-fold; a stronger, 100 element hinge and Huawei's latest-generation 5G platform in the form of the Kirin 990 which supports all 5G standards.

As with other new Huawei handsets, the Mate Xs doesn't have any Google apps, but it does once again feature the EMUI 10 operating system running on top of Android 10.

Once again the device is 11mm-thick once folded so, while not pocketable, is quite compact. The front screen is usable as a standard-sized 6.6-inch display when folded while if you unfold it (there's a release button on the spine of the phone) you're greeted by a super-looking 8-inch 2,480 x 2,200 resolution AMOLED display.

Other specs? Well, storage is 512GB, while memory is set at 8GB. There's a 4,500 mAh battery, too, and while it has 55W fast charging we're not expecting it to have great battery life thanks to that massive screen.

The optical image stabilisation-enabled quad-camera setup is Leica-approved and you get a tried-and-tested Huawei system - a 40MP wide-angle camera (27mm, f1.8), an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (f2.4), a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens (f2.2) and finally a 3D depth-sensing camera for bokeh photos.