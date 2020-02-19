Huawei P40 and P40 Pro 5G certification spotted, launch imminent

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro handsets are rumoured to be announced at an event in Paris in March and new evidence has emerged to further suggest that's the case.

Both phones have popped up on the website of Chinese communications regulator TENAA.

Any handset to be released in China is required to be certified by the TENAA first, with listing generally appearing soon before release. That suggests the listings for the P40 and P40 Pro found by MySmartPrice show each phone's release date is imminent.

1/4 MySmartPrice

Little else can really be gleaned from the listings, save for the fact that both phones will be 5G.

Reportedly, the Huawei P40 goes by the model number ANA-AN00/ANA-TN00, while the P40 Pro is the ELS-AN00/ELS-TN00, as shown in the TENAA posts.

We have also heard in the past that they will sport Horizon Display tech for the screen, with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pro will be up to 6.7-inches, while the standard P40 is said to be around 6.2-inches. Both will boast 120Hz screen refresh rates.

Cameras will allegedly differ in that the P40 will have a triple-lens system, while the P40 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup. An even more premium version of the Pro is rumoured, which ups that further to a penta-lens camera unit.

Rumours currently suggest that the launch event will take place on 26 March, but that is currently unconfirmed and could move due to the coronavirus outbreak that has already seen Mobile World Congress cancelled this year.