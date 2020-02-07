Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have joined forces to break the hold Google Play has over the Android app market.

The Chinese phone manufacturers are creating a shared platform for app developers to use to upload games and utilities to all their individual app stores respectively. This will effectively encourage studios to circumnavigate Google's digital storefront when it comes to phones from all four brands.

Considering how rapidly Huawei and Xiaomi alone have grown in Western markets, this is a major move and one that is likely to be supported by app developers everywhere. It could also end the reliance the smartphone makers have had on Google and negate the impact of Huawei's current US trade ban.

The four companies have named its scheme the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). It will also support movies and music.

Reuters claims that the service was due to launch in March, but it is unclear at present whether it is delayed due to the effect the coronavirus outbreak is having on Chinese industry.

Once launched, it will allegedly be available in nine regions t0 begin with, including India, Indonesia and Russia.

"By forming this alliance each company will be looking to leverage the others' advantages in different regions, with Xiaomi’s strong user base in India, Vivo and Oppo in Southeast Asia, and Huawei in Europe," said the VP of Mobility at Canalys, Nicole Peng to Reuters.

