A new Huawei P40 Pro leak has surfaced, showing off the front of the phone.

The leak, posted by a user on Chinese social network Weibo and shared by IndiaShopps, is considered to be a crystal-clear, hands-on image. It reveals the upcoming smartphone has hardly any bezel at the top, chin, and at the sides of the screen. From the looks of it, the Huawei P40 Pro might quite possibly have one of the biggest screen-to-body ratios of any flagship to date.

The leak also shows a Galaxy S10-like selfie camera in the top corner, though it appears the Huawei P40 Pro will have a dual-lens shooter. Another bit we can glean from this leak concerns the curves at the sides of the screen, which is something that's been rumoured in the past.

Huawei P40 Pro Leaked Real-life Image Highlights Front Design Ahead of Launch

Read More: https://t.co/FiYwLgGlv4#HuaweiP40Pro pic.twitter.com/aHAbArNroj — IndiaShopps (@IndiaShopps) February 4, 2020

Huawei's P40 Pro will likely join a standard P40 phone. They're both thought to arrive in late March. The future of these devices is a little up in the air, though. While they'll undoubtedly provide hardware worthy of following up the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, we still don't know if they'll be able to run Google apps after Huawei's US trade ban that's still ongoing.

For more about these next-generation phones, check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up here.

