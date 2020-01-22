Could these be pictures of the Huawei P40 Pro seen in the wild ahead of its launch? Is nothing secret any more?

We've been following the rumours of Huawei's P40 and P40 Pro models - which are rumoured to launch mid-to-late March - and the above photo, which first surfaced on Chinese social media site Weibo, does seem to confirm some potential likelihoods.

First, on the front: see that dual punch-hole camera arrangement? That, right there, appears to confirm the double camera on the front, without a notch design this time.

However, to the rear, there's a case on the phone with two apparent openings for the cameras. These seem rather spaced apart, which is presumably a decoy to distract, as the current renders depict a large protruding unit towards one side of the phone.

Note also the cable with 3.5mm opening protruding from the owner's hand? That appears to confirm no 3.5mm headphone jack, with USB-C dongle use for wired headphones.

The P40 is rumoured to feature a triple camera system, the P40 Pro a quad camera system, while the P40 Pro Premium is expected to have a penta camera system. But the design of this camera section on the phone will, apparently, look one and the same between these devices.

Following the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro - the first phone which wasn't able to offer full Google services in Europe, in relation to the US ban - we expect the P40 series will follow a similar path, running the company's EMUI software over Android, but without access to full services. In the future, either full access will become possible, or the company's HarmonyOS will take over instead.

