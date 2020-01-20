Huawei announced EMUI 10 in September 2019 with a beta allowing people to try the software on their devices, along with Android 10 that sits underneath it. It has now confirmed that EMUI 10 is rolling-out to a full range of devices, including the flagship Huawei P30 series.

If this all sounds familiar, that's because lots of people look the beta schedule as being the roll-out, overlooking the small print in the corner of a slide that was shared, but then there were reports that the update had arrived in November 2019 - an update that we didn't get in the office.

So fingers crossed, this update is actually going to arrive on global devices as promised by Huawei's latest communiqué.

EMUI 10 brings with it a number of features that you'll find in Android 10, like a more encompassing system-wide dark mode, a new "magazine-style interface", smoother animations and boosted security and performance.

Of course the question of Google services shouldn't arise for these devices as they were released before the ban came into place, meaning the support should continue for the foreseeable future, although that might not be the case with any big future updates.

So here's the latest list from Huawei detailing which devices are getting the EMUI 10 update, from January 2020:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)

Huawei Nova 5T

The update is also promised for the following devices, coming "in later months" which isn't exactly a timeline you can depend on:

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X(5G)

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS

Huawei Mate 20 lite

Huawei P Smart 2019

Huawei P Smart + 2019

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei P Smart Z

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova Lite 3

