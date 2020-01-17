Latest Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals release date - and shows five rear cameras!

Huawei's P40 and P40 Pro look set to be with us in late March after serial leaker evleaks revealed the release date and a detailed image featuring two variants of the new phone - complete with five rear cameras.

He also tweeted a date - 26 March - which presumably is the launch date of the new phones. We've known for a while that the reveal would take place in Paris in March, but this date is new.

The main takeaway from the image shared by evleaks is the fact there are five lenses on the rear of the new Kirin 990-based flagship phone. Previous predictions had set the number of lenses at four.

As well as the Sony IMX686 64 megapixel sensor, we're expecting a telephoto 10x zoom lens, a wide-angle camera and time-of-flight sensor, too. The fifth lens could be a macro camera.

There are also two cameras punched out of the front of the phone (there's no notch as a result), which we were expecting. Crucially the renders also reveal physical volume buttons are present, unlike on September's Mate 30 Pro which had virtual volume buttons.

The latest reveal comes fresh from leaks of the P40 design and P40 Pro colours earlier this week.

However, in addition to the previously announced finishes, there is also set to be a ceramic variant of the new P40 Pro according to evleaks.

The future of these devices is a little up in the air though - while they'll undoubtedly provide hardware worthy of following up the P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro, we still don't know if they'll be able to run Google apps after Huawei's US trade ban that's still rumbling on.

