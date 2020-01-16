Huawei P40 Pro images leak a full range of device colours

While Huawei isn't having the the best of luck overcoming its stand-off with the US, meaning that it still doesn't have access to Google's services, the company is still running up to launch new flagship devices - and we've now got a really good look at the Huawei P40 Pro.

The image comes from 91Mobiles who has reliably supplied a number of leaks in recent years, in this case showing off a line-up of Huawei P40 Pro devices in a range of colours. The source says that those colours are Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White - Deep Sea Blue has already caught our eye.

There's no saying where the image came from and whether it's accurate in terms of depicting things like the cameras or not - but there are some small details, like the way that the corner of the frame wraps into the display, that we've heard about before.

We're expecting the back of the P40 Pro to look like this, but it's still not clear exactly what Huawei might be doing with its cameras. Here it appears to have two regular lenses and a third periscope lens at the bottom (looking slightly more squared). We think there's a fourth sensor under the flash, although this is not very clear. It could be a time-of-flight or macro lens.

Details about the forthcoming devices from Huawei are starting to trickle out, with the company confirming that it will be launching the new devices at an event in Paris in March 2020.

