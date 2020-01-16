Huawei Mate Xs coming in "March", could be cheaper, more robust

Huawei is said to be following up its Mate X foldable phone/tablet with a new, improved model soon. Maybe even arriving before the UK and Europe gets the existing version.

The Huawei Mate Xs, as it is being called, will reportedly be launched in March (soon after MWC 2020).

It will also, according to "industry chain sources" have an upgraded screen that is easier to manufacturer, which could push the price down. Considering the current Mate X is around the £2,000 mark (€2,299), that will be nigh-on essential if Huawei wants to sell any in significant numbers.

As previously suggested by Richard Yu, the head of Huawei’s consumer business, the Mate Xs will also sport an improved hinge design, better folding screen and new processor - thought to be the Kirin 990.

These enhancements have been further confirmed by the industry chain, with the sources telling Chinese site Mydrivers saying that hinge durability is higher, the screen is more sturdy and that even the body size will change, to a slightly smaller form factor for more portability.

There is also suggestion that Huawei will announce a second foldable phone this year, for release in the second half of 2020.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.