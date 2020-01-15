Huawei P40 design gets leaked, showing triple Leica camera

Huawei has already confirmed that it will be announcing its next flagship phones at an event in Paris in March, but thanks to a fresh set of renders, we have a good idea of what one of those phones is going to look like.

We're fully expecting Huawei to launch a pair of new devices, the P40 and P40 Pro - and it's the regular P40 that we're looking at here, thanks 91Mobiles.

The images show a rectangular camera unit on the back, nicely designed with Leica branding and three lenses. It's not clear exactly what those cameras will be at the moment, but it's safe to guess that it's a main camera, ultra-wide camera and telephoto.

It seems that Huawei might be dropping the 3.5mm headphone socket from the P40 too, as there's no sign of it on the renders, but we do get a glimpse of the dual front camera in the display.

It looks like Huawei is going to use the punch hole design, offset to the left and packing in two lenses. Again, we have no idea what those lenses are, but it could be a main and wide-angle to take group selfies. We hope it's not a time-of-flight sensor because in our opinion the loss of usable screen isn't worth the return from ToF.

The source says that the display is flat and that's not too different to the 2019 P30, so we suspect that will be the case. Otherwise, the P40 loses some of the design flourish of the P40 Pro, which is reported to curve fairly aggressively on the display.

The bigger question around Huawei's phones continues to be software related. Without access to Google's services Huawei will struggle in some markets and that's the case for the Huawei Mate 30, which isn't widely available in the UK, for example.

All will be revealed in March, but at the moment, it appears that Huawei is still going solo on the software front.

