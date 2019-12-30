Huawei P40 renders indicate another chunky camera bump

Huawei’s P40 line of flagship smartphones is something of an open secret at this point. We’ve seen lists of its rumoured specs, and heard whispers about it having a super-powered camera with 10X zoom, all in recent weeks.

Now, courtesy of 9TechEleven, more renders have emerged of the P40 Pro model, after further information on the phones was apparently dug up by Onleaks and 91Mobiles.

The renders, as you can see above, indicate that one key new fact can be assumed about the P40 — it's going to sport a seriously large camera bump, in line with a range of competitors' upcoming handsets.

We've seen that the Samsung Galaxy S11 looks like it will also sport a massive set of lenses, while the iPhone 11 Pro may well have gone a long way towards making multi-lens camera arrays palatable for mass audiences.

In the case of the Huawei P40, that arrangement will apparently carry five different bits of hardware:

A 64MP main wide-angle lens

A cinematic lens

A time-of-flight sensor

A 12MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom

A 20MP ultra-wide lens

That would make the P40 an adaptable beast, whether you're looking to shoot high-quality video or a variety of still shots.

Of course, these are far from official renders, and Huawei itself is staying tight-lipped on the P40, other than confirming that it will be formally announced and detailed at an event in Paris in March 2020 — that leaves plenty of time for small details to change, and for Huawei to spring some surprises.

To find out more about the P40's spec list and details of the new smartphone, check out our round-up feature, and keep checking back for more updates as information emerges.

