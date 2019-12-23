Could the Huawei P40 Pro come with a 10x zoom?

It looks like Huawei's new phones could come with upgraded camera zooms. The P40 Pro could be equipped with a 10x optical zoom.

We did get the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom this year, but that made use of a hybrid optical-digital zoom. The Huawei version is expected to be a full optical unit - a new design 8MP periscope telephoto lens with f4.0 aperture.

That's according to TF International Security analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who is expecting that Huawei will bring periscope zoom lenses to several handsets in 2020 including the next generation of the Mate series, the top-end Honor series and even the high-end Nova lineup. The standard P40 will reportedly also have an upgraded zoom, but only to 5x.

According to HuaweiCentral, the new periscope lens has a redesign from the previous version in the P30 Pro that has only a single prism lens - it will now have two mirrors and an extended field of view to achieve the 10x rating.

Of course, the success of the upcoming Huawei handsets will very much depend on Huawei resolving its trade dispute with the US or, at least, being able to get the new P40 Series signed off to use Google services.

