Huawei's P40 and P40 Pro hop on the rectangular camera bandwagon

Huawei is set to launch its P40 series in March in Paris, but @OnLeaks (via 91mobiles) is already giving us a close look at the range.

They've published renders of the P40 and P40 Pro, which will follow the P30 series. The biggest takeaway from looking at these images is that both phones will feature a rear camera module that resembles the ones found on the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. While Apple and Google use more square modules, Samsung and Huawei appear to prefer rectangular.

The Huawei P40 camera module could feature up to four sensors, while the Pro model could carry up to five.

Apart from the cameras, the Huawei P40 might boast a flat display between 6.1 inches or 6.2 inches in size, while the P40 Pro could have a display that curves on all four sides and is about 6.5 inches to 6.7-inches in size. Both phones will feature USB Type-C ports, SIM card tray, speaker grilles at the bottom, a 2mm hole at the top, and a volume rocker and power buttons on the right side.

Both phones also ditch the 3.5mm audio jack. But the renders don't show whether they'll have punch-hole displays or notches or even fingeprint sensors. Presumably, their OLED panels will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Huawei P40 Pro, specifically, is rumoured to sport a "waterfall OLED Quad HD+ display" with 120Hz refresh rate and a 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

