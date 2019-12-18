  1. Home
New Huawei Mate X coming in 2020, Europe to get existing one soon

- It will have an updated hinge, screen, and chip

Huawei will release an updated version of the Mate X folding smartphone in 2020, according to a new report.

This new phone will feature an improved hinge and screen as well as a faster processor. Richard Yu, the head of Huawei’s consumer business, told Frandroid that the device will land next year. Huawei also intends to bring the existing Mate X to Europe, likely in the first quarter of 2020.

The original Mate X is a clamshell-style foldable that debuted earlier this year but was delayed from releasing for months (until it recently launched in China). The screen flips around to the back so you can see it on both sides when it’s folded closed - unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold, a similar foldable that has a more visible hinge. You can read our reviews on Mate X and Galaxy Fold here:

Apart from the new Mate X details, Huawei also told Frandroid about its next flagship, the P40. We can expect better performance - a given - as well as a new and fresh design. However, recent leaks suggest otherwise. The P40 Pro, though, could have a display that curves at the edge. 

For more about the P40 and P40 Pro, see:

