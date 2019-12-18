Huawei P40 will be unveiled in March in Paris, confirmed

Huawei will unveil its next flagship phone at an event next March.

During a press interview in Shenzhen, the company's head of consumer, Richard Yu, confirmed that the Huawei P40 (and, presumably, a P40 Pro) will make its debut at an press conference held in Paris.

He also claimed that it will come with Android 10 and EMUI, rather than the HarmonyOS system developed in-house.

The launch date wasn't that hard to work out, to be honest, considering the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro phones were formally announced on 26 March 2019, and the P20 and P20 Pro were unveiled on 27 March the previous year.

And, while he didn't mention a specific date, as Huawei's last two events were on respective Tuesdays, what's the betting on the next one being 24 March 2020?

Yu also said that the Huawei P40 will have a design "never seen" before, plus improved photo quality - which matches the 64-megapixel quad-camera rumours we've heard before.

It will also offer better performance over the 2019 handsets, and boosted artificial intelligence.

We've also heard in recent times that it will come with a proprietary Horizon Display - and almost edge-to-edge screen that is similar to those employed by Samsung on its Galaxy flagships.

