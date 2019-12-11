Huawei P40 image suggests it's going to be loaded with cameras

An image reported to be the profile view of the forthcoming Huawei P40 has appeared online. The rumour cycle for future devices is well underway and we've not heard much about the Huawei P40 so far.

Unlike previous years, Huawei has been a little muted of late: the US trade ban has impacted on the company and while the Huawei P30 has been a huge success, the Huawei Mate 30 finds itself without Google services, which will detract from its appeal in some regions.

Exactly what the position of the Huawei P30 will be remains unknown. As things currently stand, this phone will launch without Google services too and that might mean that it has limited global availability targeting China rather than Europe and the US.

The image - currently unverified as to its authenticity - shows the side view. There's not too much you can discern from it, but there's a noticeable bump where the cameras will sit. Whether that's three or four or five we can't tell, but it's clear that Huawei could be looking to curve the edges of its display as it has done previously.

With a design here that looks a little like a Samsung phone, it doesn’t look like the Huawei P40 is going to be radically different to the Huawei P30 - certainly it doesn’t appear to be adopting the central camera array that it packed into the latest Mate devices.

That's not the only Huawei P40 image floating around, as there are also concept devices based on early rumours.

Rumours surrounding the Huawei P40 are currently few: we'd expect it to launch some time in Q1 2020, with Huawei previously launching at Mobile World Congress in February or having a bigger March launch event. Whether the company will launch in Europe is questionable.

For now, the message is to watch and wait. We're pulling together all the threads of the Huawei P40 rumours and we're sure there will be a lot more to come.

