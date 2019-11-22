Huawei P30 Pro prices slashed for Black Friday - save £150

Amazon has officially kicked-off the Black Friday sales and it has put one of the best smartphones of the year on sale - the Huawei P30 Pro.

Amazon is offering £150 off the price of the top-spec Huawei phone, meaning you can get your hands on one of the best smartphone cameras around. Normally selling for £799.99, you can now get it for £649.99.

The Huawei P30 Pro has a fantastic design, a great display with curved edges and loads of power - here with 8GB RAM and a massive 128GB storage.

But the Huawei P30 Pro has always been about the Leica camera on the back. Even with subsequent phone launches, few have managed to match the performance of the camera on this phone, offering great zoom and exceptional low light performance.

Amazon's sales have thrown up a number of phone deals and that also includes the Huawei P30. It has many of the same features as the Pro model, but a slightly lower spec camera and a smaller display.

It also comes in at a lower price. Normally retailing for around £600, Amazon has taken £150 off the price so you can get it for under £450.

There are loads of phone deals going around for smartphones on Black Friday from a range of retailers - click here for deals on Samsung, OnePlus and more.