The US government has issued a new 90-day extension to allow US companies to do business with China, the US Commerce Department said on Monday.

The Trump administration first placed Huawei on an economic blacklist, called the Entity List, last spring, citing national security concerns. But, in an attempt to minimise the impact on customers, especially in rural America, the US Commerce Department issued several license extensions, effectively allowing Huawei to continue buying US-made goods.

Reuters claimed the Trump administration is now opting for another 90-day extension, even though it initially wanted a "two-week reprieve". It reportedly ran into "bureaucratic issues", however. Huawei said this latest extension “won’t have a substantial impact" on its business, and it won't "change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly either".

The new extension, called a Temporary General License, will specifically allow "carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark,” said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The Commerce Department is also exploring whether to issue individual licenses to US businesses so they can sell components to Huawei. For more about the US-China trade war and how it will impact your Huawei handsets, see our guide here.