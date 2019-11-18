  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei just got another 90-day license extension in the US despite ban

|
Pocket-lint Huawei just got another 90-day license extension in the US despite ban
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019

- Latest development in year-long trade war

The US government has issued a new 90-day extension to allow US companies to do business with China, the US Commerce Department said on Monday.

The Trump administration first placed Huawei on an economic blacklist, called the Entity List, last spring, citing national security concerns. But, in an attempt to minimise the impact on customers, especially in rural America, the US Commerce Department issued several license extensions, effectively allowing Huawei to continue buying US-made goods.

Reuters claimed the Trump administration is now opting for another 90-day extension, even though it initially wanted a "two-week reprieve". It reportedly ran into "bureaucratic issues", however. Huawei said this latest extension “won’t have a substantial impact" on its business, and it won't "change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly either".

The new extension, called a Temporary General License, will specifically allow "carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark,” said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The Commerce Department is also exploring whether to issue individual licenses to US businesses so they can sell components to Huawei. For more about the US-China trade war and how it will impact your Huawei handsets, see our guide here.

PopularIn Phones
When is Android 10 coming to my phone?
Second Samsung Galaxy Fold will be cheaper, and possibly a flip phone
Huawei just got another 90-day license extension in the US despite ban
Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+: What we want and expect to see
Samsung Galaxy S11 could offer 8K video recording and 108MP camera
Google slashes Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 prices for Black Friday