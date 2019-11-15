The question over Huawei's future with Android has been hanging in the balance for the best part of 2019, but the company has always been committed to bringing Android 10 to its flagship phone - the Huawei P30 Pro.

According to reports, the stable version of Android 10 running behind Huawei's EMUI 10 has started rolling out to the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro in Europe. The beta for this update has been active for a couple of months, and pushing out this update would make Huawei one of the faster manufacturers to make a move to Android 10.

We're yet to see the update on the Huawei models we have in the office, but it may take a few days for the update to land in different regions.

The position of Huawei in regards to Android and the Google ecosystem is still a little uncertain. Although there have been noises about the US Government setting up licences to allow Huawei to work with Google on several occasions, we still don't have a final resolution.

While the update to Android 10 on the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will keep owners happy in the short-term, the company still faces a struggle to convince Android users to adopt phones that may not get upgraded or might lose Google services.

Richard Yu, Huawei CEO, has previously said that it could update devices "over one night" if they were given the green light to do so, while every message from the company is that they remain committed to supporting and using the Android ecosystem.