The Huawei Mate X has reportedly been given a launch date and price, and we even have a better idea about where exactly it'll release.

The clamshell-style foldable, which debuted earlier this year but was delayed from releasing, will finally go sale next month, according to Sina Digital, which said the company announced the launch date at an event on 23 October.

When unfolded, the Mate X has an 8-inch diagonal screen, but when it’s closed, you get a 6.6-inch screen on the front and a 6.38-inch screen on the back. The Mate X’s plastic-coated screen is actually on the outside of device, which means it may be more susceptible to damage. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, on the other hand - which has had its own fair share of issues - opens up like a book.

Elsewhere, Huawei’s phone features a Kirin 980 processor and Barong 5000 modem, a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery, and support for 55W fast charging. It’s supposed to begin shipping in China on 15 November. For 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it's expected to cost 16,999 yuan (roughly $2,400).

Huawei told The Verge that it's currently reviewing a global launch plan.