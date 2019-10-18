Huawei's Nova 5T is a pretty hot mid-ranger (and yes, it has Google apps)

Huawei's latest mid-range phone has all the Google apps you'd expect - unlike the recently-announced Mate 30 - and many of the smarts from the higher-end P30 Series, too.

Indeed, the new Nova 5T is actually very similar to this year's Honor 20 series (also made by Huawei) which we really rather liked. Once again the phone is based on the Kirin 980 platform also used by the P30 Series, Mate 20 Series and the Honor 20 Series.

There's a 6.26-inch display with punch hole front camera (no teardrop notch this time), quad camera on the back and the phone is based on EMUI 9.1, Huawei's implementation of Android 9 Pie rather than the new EMUI 10. Presumably, this is why Huawei is able to have full Google Mobile Services (GMS) on the device, meaning you can have apps like Gmail, Google Maps and YouTube.

Google has been stopped from trading with Huawei due to the ongoing US-China trade war and that's meant that new Huawei and Honor devices aren't able to have Google apps for now.

In contrast, Mate 30 Series features the new EMUI 10, so it doesn't have Google apps. And what's more, we don't yet have a date for the UK launch of this phone.

The camera consists of a 48 megapixel lens (presumably with the popular Sony IMX586 sensor), 16 megapixel wide-angle lens, 2 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel bokeh lens (for portrait shots). That punch hole front camera is also powerful with 32 megapixels. There's no Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) though, instead, Huawei employs AI to do this job.

The phone boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in addition to a 3,750mAh battery. Huawei's 22.5W SuperCharge tech means you can recharge to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The nova 5T is available in three colour schemes: Crush Blue, Dark Black, and Midsummer Purple. It'll cost £399 from EE, Vodafone, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and Shops Direct. Check out the latest Huawei nova 5T deals here:

