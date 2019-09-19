Huawei has announced the Mate 30 series, including the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro at an event in Munich.

We now know that the phone is based on Android 10 with Huawei's EMUI 10 operating system on top. We can all breathe a sigh of relief. However, the phones don't have Google apps so you would have to install the Google Play app store yourself.

The Mate 30 Pro is available in both 4G and 5G versions. There's an impressive-looking circular camera housing on the back with four lenses and a 6.53-inch edge-to-edge Horizon display - that means curved edges to you and me.

The quad-camera comes with a 40MP Cine Camera, 40MP SuperSensing Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera (ToF).

Huawei says the 'SuperSensing Cine Camera' is a dual-main camera system with a large 1/1.54-inch sensor. There's a maximum video ISO of 51200 to capture videos in 60fps 4K as well as ultra slow-motion at a mind-blowing 7680 fps. It also supports 4K Low-light Ultra-wide time-lapse video.

You can change the volume just by touching the edge of the display (it has a power button but no volume buttons). There's also a vegan leather edition, too.

Again Huawei's acoustic display tech is used, so there's no need for a traditional speaker, while the wireless charging has also been sped up to 27W (the reverse charging has also been sped up). And, as you'd expect, it's IP68 waterproof.

The four colours available are space silver, emerald green, cosmic purple and black.

The Mate 30 also comes in both 4G and 5G versions. It does have a triple camera, however.

There's also a Porsche Design Mate 30 RS as we suspected which is also a 5G handset and features a waterproof leather back.

This has been "a challenging year" for Huawei, said CEO Richard Yu as he stepped on stage to announce the handsets but no other reference has been made to the company's recent troubles.