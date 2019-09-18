It looks like Europe might not get the Huawei Mate 30 Series

We're gearing up for the launch of the Mate 30 Series phones tomorrow in Munich, but it appears the main three models (plus a Porsche Design version) might not come to Europe at all because of the much-reported lack of Google apps on the devices.

Yes, that's right, they won't have Gmail, Google Maps or the Play Store at launch because they probably will be running an open source version of Android with Huawei's EMUI 10 user interface on top.

And, although Huawei will provide alternative apps, it'll be a serious dent in the handset's appeal - even if users will be able to install the Play Store and Google apps themselves via a workaround.

A Huawei source has apparently confirmed the information to LetsGoDigital.

The phones - which leaked again yesterday - not being available in Europe would be quite surprising considering the launch is in Europe and instead, we think it more likely that there may be a reduced presence for the Mate 30 - perhaps we'll only get the Mate 30 Pro in the UK, for example.

Of course, the Mate 30 Pro will be the top-end handset and so will carry a price premium - therefore it's quite reasonable to think selling it without Google apps in Europe just doesn't make sense. Last year's Mate 20 Pro launched at £899. Apple's competitive iPhone 11 pricing (starting at £729) coupled with the P30 Pro price of £799 mean that there are plenty of cheaper flagship phone alternatives, too.