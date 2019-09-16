Huawei Mate 30 launch: How to watch and what to expect

Huawei is hosting a press conference and launch event on 19 September to launch the Mate 30 series.

The event will be notable not only for the phones themselves but also because they will be Huawei's first devices to be affected by the US trade ban - we believe that will mean they won't be able to access Google apps out of the box (although there will be a workaround).

Huawei's business concerns haven't previously affected its superb phones, so it will be interesting to see how things are handled by the company on stage as well as how it will affect the user experience. It's likely that the phones will run an open source version of Android rather than the Google-backed version.

The software should predominantly still look the same thanks to EMUI 10, Huawei's user interface that sits on top of Android. Given Huawei's recent statements the Mate 30 phones are unlikely to run the company's new HarmonyOS, though that is a possibility. Indeed, Huawei did earlier say that if it "can not use Android in future [it can] immediately switch to HarmonyOS".

Huawei's Mate 30 press conference will be held in Munich, Germany, on Thursday 19 September at 2pm CEST. The event is open to the media and analysts.

Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 5am PDT

US East Coast: 8am EDT

UK: 1pm BST

New Delhi, India: 5.30pm IST

Beijing, China: 8pm CST

Sydney, Australia: 10pm AEST

Huawei usually streams its events on its own Facebook page as well as on YouTube - we've embedded the video for you here. If you click on the video you can get YouTube to remind you when the event goes live.

If you want a version other than English, Huawei says you will be able to hear it in other languages too at its main event webpage.

The material online about the launch comes with two taglines - that the phone will ‘go the full circle’, in reference to the phone's circular camera housing.

The second tagline is 'rethink possibilities' which is quite generic of course, but could point towards the phones having a slightly different software setup.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019

We're expecting that there will be four phones that Huawei talks about at the event. The Mate 30 Pro is chief of these, possibly with a 90Hz, high refresh rate display. There will be a standard Mate 30, probably with a lower resolution display, less memory, one fewer camera and a smaller battery. Then there'll be a premium Porsche Design version with a leather back. Finally, there will be a Mate 30 Lite.

A bunch of images of the phones have now leaked, showing the circular quad camera on the rear of the Mate 30 Pro. The phone will also have a 'waterfall' edge to the display.

The Mate 30 Lite will still have a quad camera, but it's more standard in appearance, a little like last year's Mate 20 series with a square camera housing and a fingerprint reader on the rear instead of under the display.

We do know that the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Porsche Design will use the Kirin 990 platform that debuted at IFA 2019 at the start of September and that there will be a 5G version, joining the Mate 20 X 5G and Mate X as Huawei's other 5G-capable devices. However, this may not appear initially and might instead launch at the tail end of the year.

We may also get a price for the Huawei FreeBuds 3 earphones at the event, too.