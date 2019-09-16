Pics of the Mate 30 series surface online - check out Huawei's new flagship

Some striking images of the Mate 30 series have appeared online days before the phones are launched. The Mate 30 launch takes place in Munich on Thursday and we'll be there to tell you all about the new phones.

The images come courtesy of serial leaker evleaks, who often tweets images of unreleased handsets before launch. They show mainly the flagship Mate 30 Pro, but there are some pictures of other handsets, too.

You can clearly see the Mate 30 Pro's so-called 'waterfall' edge screen, which rather reminds us of Samsung's edge screens such as on the Galaxy S6 Edge. And there's also the new circular camera housing, which we've been expecting because all of Huawei's promotional material for the event is based around a circlular motif. And it's a quad instead of triple camera this time, with the flash offset to the side.

Otherwise, the phone looks similar to the Mate 20 Pro, which we were big fans of this time last year - the notch is still sizeable.

There are also images of the Porsche Design version of the handset which looks very different to the standard version. It also seems to have a leather finish, which would make sense as Huawei teased that it was going to be producing a waterproof leather-finish phone during IFA 2019.

Although the look of it has divided opinion here at Pocket-lint, you can't deny it's striking.

And, finally, this is the Mate 30 Lite, which evleaks says is similar to the recently launched Nova 5i.

Of course, one of the most interesting things about the Mate 30 series will be what operating system the phones are based around - we're hearing that it won't be allowed to run Google apps officially, although there will be a workaround.