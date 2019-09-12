EMUI 10 beta: When and how can you install it on your phone

Huawei has officially shown off EMUI 10, its Android 10-based software that's set to completely revamp the look and feel of its smartphone platform. We've gone over the key changes already in our preview piece, but you're likely wondering when exactly - or even if - you can get your hands on it.

As you'd suspect, the rollout is going to be staggered for the beta software. After all, with so many different phones in different sizes and with different processors, developing a stable software is a gradual process. Thankfully, during a briefing during IFA 2019 in Berlin, Huawei laid out its release timeline for the beta software, so we have a pretty good idea of exactly which phones can get it, and roughly when.

The beta version of EMUI 10 will be available to download starting from November 2019 for Huawei P30 and P30 Pro users, according the release schedule shown by Huawei.

That EMUI 10 release timeline story doing the rounds - missing a key tiny bit of fine print. Easy to miss, but it’s the schedule for the beta rollout. Not full release. pic.twitter.com/AGb5FZxeva — Cam (@CamBunton) September 12, 2019

From the schedule we've been given so far, we know the software will hit more than 30 different devices. The list and estimated time of arrival is as follows:

Huawei P30/P30 Pro - November 2019

Huawei Mate 20/Mate 20 Pro/Mate 20 RS/Mate 20 X (4G) - December 2019

Honor 20/Honor View 20/Honor 20 Pro - December 2019

Huawei P20 series - March 2020

Huawei P30 Lite - March 2020

Huawei Mate 10 series - March 2020

Other devices will follow from the second quarter of 2020, by which point, Google will already be preparing Android 11 for beta release for the Pixel phone lineup.

Huawei has made the actual process of getting the beta software pretty simple. There's no need to download or flash anything manually from your PC. Instead, you install an app, go through a few simple steps and then install it like a regular over-the-air software refresh.

The first step is installing the Huawei beta app, officially called the "Friendly User Test" app. You can download it right here. Downloading installs the software APK directly onto your phone, but you may need to allow permissions for that first. You'll get a couple of popups:

Chrome (browser) needs storage access to download files - click "continue"

Allow Chrome (browser) to access photos, media, and other files on your device? - click "allow"

After this, it'll start the download process. Once it's finished downloading, you'll need to tap "open", either on the bottom of the screen where a popup card has appeared, or by dragging down the notifications shade and tapping on the "download complete" notification.

You'll now get another popup notice on your phone saying that your phone isn't allowed to install unknown apps from this source. To enable the install, tap "settings" within that popup window and then toggle "allow app installs". Now tap the back button, and hit "install". Once installed you can open it as normal.

If you want to close up Chrome's ability to install APKs, you can manually toggle the option off again by heading to

Open the app, and have a quick read through the privacy notice before tapping "Next", and then agreeing to permissions on the next screen. Once you hit the "Agree" button, it'll log you in to the beta app. If you haven't already logged into your Huawei account, you'll be able to do that here too.

This app has a tonne of different features, mostly for monitoring issues with apps and your system. To get onto a beta program, go to the "Personal" tab, and then select "Join Project" at the top of the page. Make sure your SIM card is installed, and now tap on the beta program for your device and then hit "sign up".

Once you've signed up, you should then have the ability to check for system updates and update your software over the air. Or, just wait to get a notification for the update, and install it that way.

As soon as the EMUI 10 beta is available for your phone, you'll get that notification and be able to download and install it.