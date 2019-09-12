Huawei Mate 30 specs leak ahead of next week's launch

The leaks of Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 series have been seeping out for some time, but now we have a shot of what is alleged to be a spec list for the new handset.

We're taking this with a little pinch of salt because odd words - not least 'Pro' are in lower case when they would start with a capital letter if this was an official document or packshot.

As we've discussed at length on Pocket-lint previously, we believe Huawei are being forced to launch the Mate 30 Pro without Google apps or services. This list says "Android 10 with EMUI 10" - which is fine and is Huawei's user interface running on top of Android, but then it simply says "without Google". Official info is unlikely to be written like that.

The question of whether Huawei will launch the Mate 30 running on open source Android (which anybody can use) or its alternative HarmonyOS is the most interesting point around the upcoming 19 September launch. Huawei has said numerous times that it wants to continue to use Android - but can it actually carry this through?

However, we believe that most of what's written here is spot on - there will be a triple camera on the back and dual camera on the front. There will be the already-announced Huawei Kirin 990 chipset with 5G. And there will be a 6.8-inch 'waterfall' display. And there will be a 4,500 mAh battery.

We believe the main cosmetic difference aside from the waterfall screen will be on the back where the handset will have a circular camera bump in the centre rather than the square of last year (pictured above).