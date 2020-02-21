Watch Huawei's MWC announcement right here: Plus what to expect

Despite Huawei's tumultuous year, it's one of the biggest technology companies in the world, and Europe is still a big market for the company. It was due to have a big press conference at Mobile World Congress before the event's cancellation and it is still pressing ahead with a launch event on 24 February.

We won't see the upcoming P40 and P40 Pro at this launch - instead they'll be introduced in late March.

Remember that Huawei's incoming mobile devices don't have Google apps, but they do have EMUI 10 running on top of Android 10. That's due to Huawei's US trade ban.

The Huawei announcement will take place on 24 February at the following times:

US West Coast: 5am PDT

US East Coast: 8am EDT

UK: 1pm

CET: 2pm

New Delhi, India: 6.30pm

Beijing, China: 9pm

Sydney, Australia: 12am 25 February

The simple answer is: right here. Huawei is making the livestream available to all via YouTube. We'll embed it here when we're able to.

As we mentioned, we won't get the P40 and P40 Pro at this launch, they're pegged for a launch in late March. The current money is on the last week of that month, so in about four weeks.

Huawei usually uses this keynote to highlight advances in its non-smartphone products, specifically the MediaPad tablet series and MateBook laptop lineup. We're probably looking at the launch of a new iPad Pro-level tablet that was leaked back in November.

We may also see some improvements to the MateBook series.

Finally, we are also expecting Huawei to make some movement around foldable smartphones. We thought late last year that Huawei would introduce the Mate X to Europe around now but it was rumoured in January that the handset would be upgraded instead before release.

We may also hear more about the rollout of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to Huawei devices in the light of the US trade ban. Huawei maintains that this was its strategy anyway, but that the inability to use Google apps has merely accelerated the process. We already know that Huawei is planning on a TomTom-powered Maps app.