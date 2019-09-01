Huawei's Mate 30 launch confirmed: But will the phones have Google apps?

Huawei has now officially pegged its Mate 30 Series launch for 19 September with a statement that the phone will ‘go the full circle’, probably in reference to the circular camera housing we’re expecting.

The question mark, of course, remains Huawei’s continued US trade woes and its resulting relationship with Google.

The latest is that a Google spokesperson shed some doubt on the handset being able to ship with Google apps, but we’re still expecting that the Mate 30 series will ship using EMUI 10, Huawei’s own user interface that works on top of Android Q, now known as Android 10. And that software will surely come with Google apps like Maps, Photos and Gmail.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will use the Kirin 990 platform that will debut at IFA 2019 at the end of this coming week.

We don’t yet know if the Kirin 990 will incorporate 5G on the chip itself rather than as a separate part, although we are expecting at least one of the Mate models to be 5G-capable, joining the Mate 20 X 5G and Mate X on Huawei's 5G phone roster.

There should also be a Mate 30 Lite as well, although we may see that at IFA rather than at the later launch.