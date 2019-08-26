A purported promotional image for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphone has surfaced online ahead of its imminent reveal.

Typically, the Mate series is unveiled in the autumn. The Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Porsche Design were all revealed in October 2017, while the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were announced in October 2018. This year, we're expecting the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro unveiled. And, based on this new leak, it's safe to assume they are following in the design paths of their predecessors.

The leak shows a circular camera unit on the back, complete with four cameras - not three - and a LED flash to the side. It probably includes an ultra-wide, wide, tele, and maybe even a ToF 3D sensor. Other leaks have also indicated the Mate 30 Pro will get two large sensors - 1/1.55-inch for the main camera and 1/1.7-inch for the ultra wide cam - and the third camera will offer 5x periscope zoom.

Lastly, the text mentions the Kirin 990. Leica is also visible. Leica hardware is actually expected on both the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, but the Pro model will likely to see camera enhancements over the standard model. Like we said, 5x optical zoom has been reported for the Mate 30 Pro, but so has 50x digital zoom. For more rumours and leaks on the upcoming Mate 30 range, see our round-up.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be unveiled on 6 September.