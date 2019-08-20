The road to Huawei's first folding phone has been long and winding. But it looks as though, with its new November release date, that it could see the light of day before the year is out.

And it'll come with updated specs, too. It's thought to be the first to sport the Kirin 990 chipset, making it the most powerful in Huawei's stable, while adopting the same triple camera setup as the P30.

However, right now we don't know a great deal about this new chipset and what it'll offer. There's also no further mention of the Android-vs-Huawei standoff and whether the folding phone will come with EMUI 10 over Android Pie 9, or delve into the company's own HarmonyOS for the first time.

We've been following the Mate X's developments with great interest since February 2019, back when it was announced at Mobile World Congress. But since then it's been pushed from a May launch, then to a September one, then to November - prompting us to wonder whether it'll ever see the light of day at all.

It seems that some additional work in design has been required, along with finalising internal specification, to ensure that the Mate X won't go the way of the Samsung Galaxy Fold - which also failed to launch due to design issues, but is said to be back on schedule for September.

With IFA 2019 around the corner in September, we suspect all things folding phones to be fairly quiet, followed by a distraction klaxon in the form of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro before the end of that month.