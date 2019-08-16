Huawei Mate 30 leaks with waterfall screen in real life images

Huawei's Mate 30 series has been the subject of numerous rumours recently, and the latest leak appears to give us a better idea about what the front and sides might look like.

Notorious leaker Ice Universe tweeted an image of a case reportedly destined for the Mate 30 Pro with a circular cutout on the rear for the camera system. He then followed this image up with some more images from an anonymous Weibo leaker - this time showing the device in the real world - and claiming the "back side matches the leaking protective case".

Whilst the rear of the phone is covered - therefore hiding the shape of the rear camera layout - the front and side of the device are clearly shown in the images, presenting a waterfall screen where the display curves around the edge of the phone far more than on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. So much so that the text is basically falling off the screen.

The Mate 30 Pro was discovered in the subway and features a waterfall screen design.

Its back side matches the leaking protective case.

Image from anonymous leaker to Weibo@锋潮科技 pic.twitter.com/XKCyLSJI2v — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 16, 2019

There's nothing to indicate the real world images are definitely the Mate 30 Pro however, except the word of these leakers, so for now, we will remain a little skeptical, especially as Oppo was the company who recently teased a prototype with a waterfall screen.

In other leaks however, after the recent news that the Mate 30 Pro would offer 25W wireless charging like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, a 30W wireless charger application from Huawei did pass through FCC, supporting that claim.

The Huawei Mate 30 series is rumoured to be announced in mid-September, with some claiming 19 September as the event date. Nothing is official as yet though. You can read all the latest surrounding the Mate 30 in our rumour round up feature.