The upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Series will have 25W fast charging support

Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 series will have support for super speedy 25W fast charging. That's also what the Samsung Note 10 is capable of, bettering anybody else on the market.

The Mate series tends to set the tone for Huawei's next-generation of devices - it uses the latest chipset, for example. We're expecting the new model to use the Kirin 990 platform and that'll also filter through to what presumably will be called the P40 and P40 Pro next spring.

According to the latest rumours, the Mate 30 will debut on 19 September, which is earlier than usual, and we're expecting the Mate 30 Pro to have a 6.7-inch display and possibly even 55W fast wired charging. Like other vendors such as Oppo, Huawei also has much faster wired charging capabilities than wireless - indeed, Oppo has concentrated its efforts in that area so far.

The reveal of the latest Kirin chipset will probably take place at IFA 2019 so we may know more at that stage about what to expect from the device itself. It will run Huawei's new EMUI 10 user interface on top of Android Q.

That may also indicate some of the camera capabilities, too - again there are set to be three cameras in a similar arrangement to the Mate 20 Pro but instead with a circular surround this time around.