With 2019 dubbed the year of folding phones, it's not exactly going swimmingly thus far. Huawei has again been forced to delay the release of its first folding phone, the Mate X, by yet another couple of months, according to a TechRadar report.

Since its February announcement at Mobile World Congress, the Mate X had come across as the handset to bury the Samsung Galaxy Fold. However, it turned out that Huawei didn't need to one-up Samsung - as the Korean maker hit all manner of issues with its initial run of review samples running into numerous problems when in the hands of US press.

As we said in June, it started to look as though folding phones has failed entirely.

That Samsung disaster was a lesson for Huawei: and the Mate X was quietly delayed. But it's gone from a May to a September and now to a November launch date - partly driven by the US blacklist issue banning some US companies from trading with Huawei - putting a question mark over whether it will ever launch. And, if it does, will it even be the same phone?

A lot has happened between February and now, however, including Huawei announcing its own operating system, HarmonyOS, which will debut in Honor TV, but could be found in other devices, even phones.

It's all a bit up in the air, so we'll have to wait and see what comes. Huawei says it'll still launch the handset in 2019. So watch this space.