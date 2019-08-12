It looks like the Huawei Mate 30 will be with us in mid-September

The Huawei Mate 30 will be launched at an event on 19 September. That's the latest information on the handset to have come out of the Huawei Developer Conference this last weekend.

Normally the Mate series debuts sometime in mid-October, so the move is something of a departure. It's also the week after we're expecting the iPhone XI (iPhone 11) to launch and probably the week it would go on sale.

The launch detail was dropped in comments from Dr. Wang Chenglu at the conference where he said we'd get a closer look at Huawei's EMUI 10 user interface on that date. We know the Mate 30 series will be the first handsets to get the new software - based on Android Q - natively, although a beta version will appear on the P30 Series from 8 September, although Huawei hasn't provided consistent information about that date.

We're expecting three phones at the event - Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite. Rumours persist that the latter will come with Huawei's new HarmonyOS software, but it seems unlikely, even if it's only in China.

As usual, we're expecting Huawei to announce its next-generation chipset that will be used in the Mate 30 Series - probably called Kirin 990 - at IFA 2019 in a couple of weeks. It was signed off before the Huawei-US trade ban came into place, although the threat from that is now receding.