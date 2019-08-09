Huawei's EMUI 10 software update announced: When will it come to your phone?

Huawei has revealed EMUI 10 - a software update coming to new Huawei Android devices as well as many older devices from the last couple of years.

It will be running on the upcoming Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, though there remains a little speculation that the Mate 30 Lite could run Huawei's new operating system HarmonyOS (although Huawei said it could come to other devices like smartwatches before it comes to phones).

EMUI is a Huawei-designed user interface that sits on top of Google's Android. In this case, EMUI 10 works on top of Android Q. The Huawei-Google relationship has been had a major challenge recently because of the US trade ban on Huawei, but Google and others put pressure on the US Government which has now said that Huawei can deal with US companies on matters not relating to national security.

Huawei is currently holding its developer conference in Dongguan where it is talking about various enhancements coming to EMUI 10 including a dark mode. There's also a refined interface across the board with various font and other design changes. New themes will be inspired by the environment, the company says.

Huawei adds that EMUI 10 is designed to make working across multiple devices easier, especially when working alongside a Windows 10 PC - you'll be able to cast the phone's user interface across to the PC easily. There's also a new photo gallery plus a Digital Wellbeing app.

Android Q will come to the previously-announced list of handsets below, starting with the P30 series on 8 September. And so these handsets will doubtless get the enhanced EMUI 10 user interface on top.

However, Google is not likely to finalise the underlying Android Q until near the release of the next-gen Pixel handsets in early October so it will likely be longer before it starts to roll out properly.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei P smart 2019

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei P smart Z

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 20 Lite