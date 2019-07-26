  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G makes its promised return to the UK

|
Huawei Huawei Mate 20 X 5G makes its promised return to the UK
Best OnePlus 6T deals in July 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in July 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

Huawei had previously said that its oversized 5G handset would be available in the UK before the end of July and has now confirmed that Three, Sky Mobile and Carphone Warehouse will be offering the phone to customers.

The Mate 20 X 5G was the device that EE famously put "on pause" when announcing its own 5G handset plans in May 2019. It followed the addition of Huawei to the US Department of Commerce Entity List, throwing the company's handset business into disarray.

At the time, EE said that it didn't want to offer the handset to customers until the future of Huawei devices was better established. Huawei's position has moved back and forth, caught up in US and China trade disputes, while all the time maintaining that it was business as usual and trying to reassure customers.

We have contacted EE for a comment on the current position of this handset and will report back if we hear anything.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G was designed to be Huawei's big entrance into 5G handsets. Offering a huge 7.2-inch display, lots of power and a cluster of cameras on the back, it builds on the fantastic Huawei Mate 20, moving over to the Balong 5000 5G modem.

The giant handset will be available from Three, Sky Mobile and Carphone Warehouse and the availability from a high street retailer should mean that you're able to use it with a SIM plan from another network, but we're still trying to gather the exact details.

The handset is launching in emerald green first, it's dual SIM and it retails at £999. That might sound like a lot - but you're getting a lot of phone for that money.

The current position of Huawei is that the US has agreed to grant licenses to allow US companies to continue to work with Huawei. A lot of the attention has been on Google, with Huawei maintaining that it will continue to work with and support the Android operating system. 

We're still awaiting some sort of final resolution to the spat between the US and China, but we suspect that when a trade deal is established, the turmoil surrounding Huawei will disappear.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Huawei Phones
PopularIn Phones
Which 5G phones have launched or are coming in 2019?
Huawei Mate 20 X 5G makes its promised return to the UK
Huawei alternative OS update: Without Google what is Huawei's plan B?
Three will offer 5G at no extra cost (but you'll need a new phone, of course)
Sky Mobile 5G service to launch in November
Best Huawei mobile phone deals in July 2019: P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro and P20