Huawei Mate 20 X 5G makes its promised return to the UK

Huawei had previously said that its oversized 5G handset would be available in the UK before the end of July and has now confirmed that Three, Sky Mobile and Carphone Warehouse will be offering the phone to customers.

The Mate 20 X 5G was the device that EE famously put "on pause" when announcing its own 5G handset plans in May 2019. It followed the addition of Huawei to the US Department of Commerce Entity List, throwing the company's handset business into disarray.

At the time, EE said that it didn't want to offer the handset to customers until the future of Huawei devices was better established. Huawei's position has moved back and forth, caught up in US and China trade disputes, while all the time maintaining that it was business as usual and trying to reassure customers.

We have contacted EE for a comment on the current position of this handset and will report back if we hear anything.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G was designed to be Huawei's big entrance into 5G handsets. Offering a huge 7.2-inch display, lots of power and a cluster of cameras on the back, it builds on the fantastic Huawei Mate 20, moving over to the Balong 5000 5G modem.

The giant handset will be available from Three, Sky Mobile and Carphone Warehouse and the availability from a high street retailer should mean that you're able to use it with a SIM plan from another network, but we're still trying to gather the exact details.

The handset is launching in emerald green first, it's dual SIM and it retails at £999. That might sound like a lot - but you're getting a lot of phone for that money.

The current position of Huawei is that the US has agreed to grant licenses to allow US companies to continue to work with Huawei. A lot of the attention has been on Google, with Huawei maintaining that it will continue to work with and support the Android operating system.

We're still awaiting some sort of final resolution to the spat between the US and China, but we suspect that when a trade deal is established, the turmoil surrounding Huawei will disappear.