  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei CEO spotted out with a Mate X: Will the foldable launch in September?

|
Weibo (via Gizchina) Huawei CEO spotted out with a Mate X: Will the foldable launch in September?
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for July 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for July 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- Galaxy Fold will have some competition

Samsung has said it will finally release its revised Galaxy Fold in September. And the foldable's direct competitor, Huawei Mate X, looks on track to release the very same month, as evident by these out-in-the-wild shots of the device.

Huawei's consumer business CEO Richard Yu was recently pictured holding Huawei’s foldable at the Shenzhen International Airport, according to a Weibo post first noticed by Gizchina. The last we heard, the company's president of western Europe, Vincent Pang, said it would launch in September. Previous reports claimed it was delayed due to the US trade ban or design issues.

Pang has said neither is the case, and the delay is due to the slow 5G rollout. He also said the hardware that will launch is “basically the same” as to what was shown off earlier this year. As for the software, Huawei told CNBC the Mate X will be allowed to use Android because it was announced before the ban, although the company’s license expires in August, so it’s unclear what will happen.

Weibo (via Gizchina)Huawei CEO spotted with a Mate X Will the foldable launch in September image 2

The device pictured in the hands of CEO Richard Yu this week looks identical to the version we saw, but it's hard to tell from just a few photographs that have little-to-no context. But with the CEO walking around with the foldable and happily showing it off, one has to assume it's good to go and that the September release date is still on track.

We still don't know when exactly in September, but perhaps we'll learn soon.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Samsung Huawei Phones
PopularIn Phones
Apple iPhone 2019: Release date, features, news and rumours for the iPhone XI
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might be able to take cracking night shots thanks to these improved camera features
Three will offer 5G at no extra cost (but you'll need a new phone, of course)
Huawei CEO spotted out with a Mate X: Will the foldable launch in September?
Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem business: 5G iPhone coming soon?
Best Samsung Galaxy phone deals in July 2019