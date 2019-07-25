Samsung has said it will finally release its revised Galaxy Fold in September. And the foldable's direct competitor, Huawei Mate X, looks on track to release the very same month, as evident by these out-in-the-wild shots of the device.

Huawei's consumer business CEO Richard Yu was recently pictured holding Huawei’s foldable at the Shenzhen International Airport, according to a Weibo post first noticed by Gizchina. The last we heard, the company's president of western Europe, Vincent Pang, said it would launch in September. Previous reports claimed it was delayed due to the US trade ban or design issues.

Pang has said neither is the case, and the delay is due to the slow 5G rollout. He also said the hardware that will launch is “basically the same” as to what was shown off earlier this year. As for the software, Huawei told CNBC the Mate X will be allowed to use Android because it was announced before the ban, although the company’s license expires in August, so it’s unclear what will happen.

The device pictured in the hands of CEO Richard Yu this week looks identical to the version we saw, but it's hard to tell from just a few photographs that have little-to-no context. But with the CEO walking around with the foldable and happily showing it off, one has to assume it's good to go and that the September release date is still on track.

We still don't know when exactly in September, but perhaps we'll learn soon.