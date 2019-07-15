  1. Home
Huawei registers Harmony OS trademark: Is this the name of its new operating system?

Huawei's continued "Plan B" efforts have taken a further possible step forward with a more approachable name for its alternative Android operating system.

Huawei has already confirmed it is working on its own dedicated operating system if it gets blocked from using Google's Android, but now internet sleuths have spotted that the company has registered the name "Harmony" as a trademark at both the EUIPO(European Union Intellectual Property Office and the IPO(Intellectual Property Office) in the UK.

The filling, which appeared on the 12 July 2019, states the name is to be used for a: "Downloadable operating system programs; Recorded operating system programs; Mobile operating systems; Computer operating systems; Downloadable computer operating programs and computer operating systems" rather than a phone.

That categorisation suggests it could be the western name for what we've until now, known as HongMeng.  

The filing follows recent statements from Huawei that although it remains committed to Android, it does have a back-up plan if that all falls foul.

"We remain committed to Android ecosystem," the company's European President Walter Ji told Pocket-lint at the start of July when asked what its Plan B was.

Talk of a Plan B has been running ever since Google confirmed that it had to comply with the terms of the Entity List.

Huawei has never denied that it has a backup plan, but in numerous interviews, top level execs have stated that moving away from Android would be a last resort, acknowledging just how hard it would be to build an ecosystem akin to iOS or Andoid on its own.

