  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei patent shows it too is working on under-display camera tech

|
Huawei / DPMA Huawei patent shows it too is working on under-display camera tech
5G launches, top 3 robot vacuums, and tennis tech for Wimbledon - Pocket-lint Podcast 9
5G launches, top 3 robot vacuums, and tennis tech for Wimbledon - Pocket-lint Podcast 9

In June, we discovered that both Oppo and Xiaomi are working on phone front-camera tech that doesn't require a notch, punch-hole cut-out or pop-up unit. They are testing under-display camera technology that is not visible to users when looking at the screen, but can still take good selfie images.

Now it has emerged that another Chinese manufacturer is working on similar tech. A Huawei patent, published on the German patent office's website (DPMA) shows a phone screen design that appears to have an under-display camera in the top left-hand corner.

Where you can clearly see the camera in some of the supported images filed with the DPMA, you can also see it integrated with other on-screen functions in others.

1/8Huawei / DPMA

Cleverly, the information beside the camera includes the actual picture mode chosen when taking a selfie. That means you not only know exactly where to look, but don't have to look down again to select a different image type.

Of course, as a patent there is no guarantee Huawei will continue with these plans or it might have moved onto a different type of under-display camera technology.

However, the registration and filing date of the patent was 29 March this year (it was first published at the end of June) which is relatively recent when it comes to these sorts of things, so who knows?

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Huawei Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
Huawei Mate 30 Pro render leak reveals quad camera in a tasty design
Huawei patent shows it too is working on under-display camera tech
Asus ROG Phone 2 confirmed: Three features we'd like to see
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: What's the rumoured difference?
Is Apple going to launch an iPhone with an under-display fingerprint sensor?