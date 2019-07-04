Huawei Mate 30 Pro render leak reveals quad camera in a tasty design

Like Samsung, Huawei typically announces two flagship smartphone lines a year. The first comes in the form of the P Series, which this year saw the launch of the P30 and P30 Pro.

The second, usually announced in the latter quarter of the year, is the Mate Series. The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are expected to arrive in October, if former release patterns are followed, and a leak from Slashleaks has shown us what the rear of the Pro model might look like.

The render from Slashleaks shows a move away from the current square camera array found on the Mate 20 Pro. The current model has three lenses and a flash module, each positioned in the corners of the square housing. Leica branding is present above the housing.

On the Slashleaks render leak, the Mate 30 Pro is shown with a large circular camera array with three lenses and a flash at the edges of the circle, along with a fourth lens in the middle. Leica branding is present again and the render says 5x optical zoom below the middle lens.

Slashleaks offers no further information on the render so we can't verify how legitimate it is as yet, though a quad rear Leica camera has been reported for the Mate 30 Pro in previous rumours.

No doubt more rumours will appear over the next couple of months but for now, you can read our Mate 30 rumour round up for all the latest.